Waves Story

Create eye-catching vertical stories with a clean, minimal motion title set over flowing abstract waves. This template delivers a bold headline, a secondary title, and a concise caption—ideal for promos, announcements, or branding. Customize fonts, colors, and theme presets, fine-tune background intensity, and match the palette to your brand in seconds. Smooth slide-ins and subtle fades keep the focus on your message while the dynamic background adds polish. Optimized for Instagram Stories, Reels, and Shorts, it’s a fast, professional way to level up your social videos.