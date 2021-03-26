Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Waves Story - Original - Poster image

Waves Story

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Story video
Minimal
Abstract waves
Slide-in
120exports
rating
Create eye-catching vertical stories with a clean, minimal motion title set over flowing abstract waves. This template delivers a bold headline, a secondary title, and a concise caption—ideal for promos, announcements, or branding. Customize fonts, colors, and theme presets, fine-tune background intensity, and match the palette to your brand in seconds. Smooth slide-ins and subtle fades keep the focus on your message while the dynamic background adds polish. Optimized for Instagram Stories, Reels, and Shorts, it’s a fast, professional way to level up your social videos.
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Intro
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Contact Us