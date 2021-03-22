White And Black Modern Logo
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
132exports
Make a refined first impression with an elegant 3D logo reveal. A marble pedestal, gold accents, and balanced props frame your brand mark and tagline while the camera glides through the scene. Smooth, minimal motion highlights your identity without distractions. Ideal as an intro or outro for videos, presentations, promos, and social content. Customize the theme, colors, and typography to match your style, then render a premium, modern brand reveal in minutes.