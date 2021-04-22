Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fashion Opener - Original - Poster image

Fashion Opener

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Stomp style
Glitch
Bold
17Kexports
rating
Create a punchy opener with bold, kinetic titles and fast glitch transitions. This modern template blends sliding panels, tiled mosaics, RGB split effects and halftone overlays to keep attention on your message. Perfect for promos, teasers and brand intros, it culminates in a clean logo end card. Easily customize headlines, colors, fonts and media to match your brand. The vibrant duotone styling and letterboxed framing deliver a stylish, urban aesthetic while staying minimal and readable. Drop in your assets and export an eye‑catching cut in minutes.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us