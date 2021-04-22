Fashion Opener

Create a punchy opener with bold, kinetic titles and fast glitch transitions. This modern template blends sliding panels, tiled mosaics, RGB split effects and halftone overlays to keep attention on your message. Perfect for promos, teasers and brand intros, it culminates in a clean logo end card. Easily customize headlines, colors, fonts and media to match your brand. The vibrant duotone styling and letterboxed framing deliver a stylish, urban aesthetic while staying minimal and readable. Drop in your assets and export an eye‑catching cut in minutes.