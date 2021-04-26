Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Opener - Original - Poster image

Modern Opener

00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 3 images · 21 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Glitch
Promo
27Kexports
rating
Launch your message with a fast, modern opener packed with stomp pacing, glitch accents and bold kinetic typography. This duotone title sequence weaves in multiple media scenes, dynamic panel wipes and a crisp logo reveal to finish. Perfect for promos, intros and ads, it blends analog film texture with contemporary motion design for a striking, urban-ready aesthetic. Easily replace text, swap footage, and match brand colors to craft an unforgettable first impression across social, YouTube and campaigns.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us