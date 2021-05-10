Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Modern Slideshow

00:56 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Grunge
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
Paper
2.2Kexports
rating
Bring attitude to your story with a modern grunge slideshow. This template blends bold paint brush reveals, crumpled paper textures, and punchy titles for energetic, high-impact visuals. Seamless scene transitions keep the pace moving, while stacked background text and gritty film grain add depth and character. Perfect for promos, brand reels, and lifestyle highlights, it’s fully customizable—swap media, adjust colors, and drop in your logo. Make your message stand out with an expressive, handcrafted look that’s equal parts artful and attention-grabbing.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us