Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sale Opener - Original - Poster image

Sale Opener

00:56 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 24 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Sale
Geometric
Slideshow
Flat design
797exports
rating
Create a modern sale promo in minutes. This pastel, flat-design template uses bold typography, geometric shapes, and smooth tile transitions to spotlight products and offers. Drop in your photos or videos, edit headlines, add prices or percentages, and finish with your logo. Perfect for seasonal discounts, product launches, and e‑commerce ads, it features easy color and font controls for fast brand alignment. Energetic motion and a clean two‑column layout keep your message clear and eye‑catching across every scene.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us