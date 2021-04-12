Sale Opener

Create a modern sale promo in minutes. This pastel, flat-design template uses bold typography, geometric shapes, and smooth tile transitions to spotlight products and offers. Drop in your photos or videos, edit headlines, add prices or percentages, and finish with your logo. Perfect for seasonal discounts, product launches, and e‑commerce ads, it features easy color and font controls for fast brand alignment. Energetic motion and a clean two‑column layout keep your message clear and eye‑catching across every scene.