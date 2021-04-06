Stomp Promo Opener

Launch your content with an energetic glitch stomp opener that grabs attention fast. This template combines bold kinetic typography, RGB split, dot-grid overlays and datamosh-style transitions for a modern digital aesthetic. Multiple headline scenes build momentum, then culminate in a clean logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, teasers and fast-moving title sequences. Customize colors, fonts, and media to match your brand and keep the pace punchy across every beat. If you need a compact, high-impact opener that feels fresh and techy, this design delivers striking visuals and instant engagement.