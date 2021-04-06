Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Promo Opener - Original - Poster image

Stomp Promo Opener

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Title sequence
Glitch
Intro
Promo
3.5Kexports
rating
Launch your content with an energetic glitch stomp opener that grabs attention fast. This template combines bold kinetic typography, RGB split, dot-grid overlays and datamosh-style transitions for a modern digital aesthetic. Multiple headline scenes build momentum, then culminate in a clean logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, teasers and fast-moving title sequences. Customize colors, fonts, and media to match your brand and keep the pace punchy across every beat. If you need a compact, high-impact opener that feels fresh and techy, this design delivers striking visuals and instant engagement.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us