Urban Sale
00:47 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 19 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
6.1Kexports
Make your message stand out with a modern urban promo slideshow. This template blends split‑screen panels, geometric shapes, and minimal typography over a dark, duotone palette. Smooth slide‑ins, bar wipes, and staggered motion keep the energy high while maintaining a clean, editorial look. Add your headlines, supporting text, and media across multiple scenes, then finish strong with a crisp logo end card. Flexible color and font controls make it easy to match your brand for product promos, social ads, and campaign highlights.