Urban Sale

Make your message stand out with a modern urban promo slideshow. This template blends split‑screen panels, geometric shapes, and minimal typography over a dark, duotone palette. Smooth slide‑ins, bar wipes, and staggered motion keep the energy high while maintaining a clean, editorial look. Add your headlines, supporting text, and media across multiple scenes, then finish strong with a crisp logo end card. Flexible color and font controls make it easy to match your brand for product promos, social ads, and campaign highlights.