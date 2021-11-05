Bright Fashion Presentation
00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 28 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
267exports
Create a stylish promo slideshow that blends bold typography, numbered sections and smooth transitions. Rounded media cards, dotted grids and diagonal layouts keep each scene fresh and modern. Perfect for presentations, top lists and corporate branding, this template includes ample text and media placeholders plus easy color controls, so you can match your brand in minutes. Finish strong with a clean logo scene and export a polished video that stands out across screens.
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