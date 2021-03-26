Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Business - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Corporate Business - Slideshow

01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 2 images · 21 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Flat design
Presentation
17.4Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, modern corporate slideshow. This template pairs bold headlines with smooth panel and slice transitions for an elegant, professional look. A two-column layout keeps visuals and messaging clear, while the intro and outro highlight your logo and tagline. Minimal flat design, geometric accents, and dot‑grid textures create a polished aesthetic perfect for promos, presentations, conferences, and business communications. Customize text, media, and colors to match your identity and deliver a cohesive story with consistent motion and structure.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us