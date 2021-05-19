Fashion Present - SlideShow
00:46 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 2 images · 23 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Showcase your brand with a sleek, modern slideshow. This template features flat design, bold titles, and smooth curved wipes that guide viewers through your story. Combine headlines and captions with photos or videos in clean two-column scenes, plus a matching logo intro and outro. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and media to fit any promo or presentation. Perfect for campaigns, showreels, and event teasers where clarity and style matter.
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