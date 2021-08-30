Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fashion Style - Slideshow - New Default - Poster image

Fashion Style - Slideshow

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 20 videos · 1 image · 21 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Blob shape
Elegant
Promo
572exports
rating
Create a refined promo with this minimal, elegant slideshow. Organic blob masks, clean serif titles and smooth transitions frame your photos or videos with effortless style. The warm, earthy palette and subtle gradients keep attention on your content, while modern typography communicates clearly. Customize colors, swap media and edit headlines and descriptions to fit campaigns, portfolios or brand stories. Finish with a simple logo scene to cap your message. Ideal for corporate promos, product highlights, fashion lookbooks and presentations.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us