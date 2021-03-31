Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Geometric Shapes - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Geometric Shapes - Slideshow

01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 3 images · 24 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Geometric
Minimal
Promo
Hexagon
5.3Kexports
rating
Craft a sleek, modern promo with a minimal geometric slideshow. This template blends bold shapes—hexagons, circles, diamonds and rounded panels—with smooth, fluid transitions. Present each section with clear headlines, supporting text, and numbered steps while media is elegantly framed inside geometric masks. A polished logo intro sets the tone and a branded outro wraps your story. Ideal for corporate presentations, product highlights, and clean brand messaging. Easily adjust colors, text, and media to match your identity and export a professional video in minutes.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
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Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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