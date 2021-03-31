Geometric Shapes - Slideshow

Craft a sleek, modern promo with a minimal geometric slideshow. This template blends bold shapes—hexagons, circles, diamonds and rounded panels—with smooth, fluid transitions. Present each section with clear headlines, supporting text, and numbered steps while media is elegantly framed inside geometric masks. A polished logo intro sets the tone and a branded outro wraps your story. Ideal for corporate presentations, product highlights, and clean brand messaging. Easily adjust colors, text, and media to match your identity and export a professional video in minutes.