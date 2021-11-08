Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Smooth business presentation - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Smooth business presentation - Slideshow

02:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 31 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Presentation
Promo
1.1Kexports
rating
Present your ideas with a clean, modern corporate slideshow. This template blends smooth transitions, circle media reveals, numbered sections, and bold yet minimal typography. A modular, two‑column layout keeps content organized and easy to follow, while the subtle dot‑grid texture adds polish without distraction. Quickly customize headlines, descriptions, images, and your logo to create a professional presentation, promo, or conference intro. Ideal for business, agency, and startup communications where clarity, style, and credibility matter.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us