3D Architect Ident

Elevate your brand with a precise, architecture-inspired logo reveal. This minimal 3D ident sketches your mark on blueprint grids, draws technical lines, then sweeps to a detailed extruded form before settling center with a clean finish. It’s a versatile logo animation perfect for intros and outros across platforms. Tailor colors and text to match your identity and let the drafting-to-extrusion sequence spotlight your brand with clarity. Ideal for architecture, engineering, construction and design-focused studios seeking a refined, technical aesthetic.