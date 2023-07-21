Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Architect Reveal - Square - Red Logo - Poster image

3D Architect Reveal - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Architecture & Construction
2.5Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a precision-built 3D blueprint logo reveal. Technical lines, floor-plan graphics, and concentric drafting arcs assemble into a solid extruded mark before settling on a clean background with your tagline. Ideal for architecture, construction, and engineering brands, this intro/outro pairs minimal design with elegant motion. Quickly customize colors for background, elements, and reveal accents, and adjust logo and tagline styling to match your identity. Create a polished, professional opener or end card that communicates expertise, clarity, and modern craft.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us