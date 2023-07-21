3D Architect Reveal - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a precision-built 3D blueprint logo reveal. Technical lines, floor-plan graphics, and concentric drafting arcs assemble into a solid extruded mark before settling on a clean background with your tagline. Ideal for architecture, construction, and engineering brands, this intro/outro pairs minimal design with elegant motion. Quickly customize colors for background, elements, and reveal accents, and adjust logo and tagline styling to match your identity. Create a polished, professional opener or end card that communicates expertise, clarity, and modern craft.