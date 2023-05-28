3D Build Logo Reveal - Square

Introduce your brand with a refined 3D logo animation built on blueprint-style grid lines. This minimalist, elegant reveal constructs your mark with layered wireframes and a polished finish—perfect for intros, outros, and corporate branding. Easily customize colors, upload your logo, and add an optional tagline. Smooth motion, precise geometry, and a clean paper-texture background make your identity feel engineered with care. Create a professional first impression in seconds and elevate your videos with a smart, technical aesthetic that fits modern brands across platforms.