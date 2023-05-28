Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Build Logo Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

3D Build Logo Reveal - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
2.7Kexports
rating
Introduce your brand with a refined 3D logo animation built on blueprint-style grid lines. This minimalist, elegant reveal constructs your mark with layered wireframes and a polished finish—perfect for intros, outros, and corporate branding. Easily customize colors, upload your logo, and add an optional tagline. Smooth motion, precise geometry, and a clean paper-texture background make your identity feel engineered with care. Create a professional first impression in seconds and elevate your videos with a smart, technical aesthetic that fits modern brands across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us