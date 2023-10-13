Abstract Lines Ident - Square

Make a striking first impression with a cinematic neon logo animation. A glowing energy orb forms at center, unleashing radiant light rays and a lens flare to reveal your branding. Designed for intros and outros, this 3D motion graphic features elegant, futuristic styling with smooth radial builds and swirling shapes. Easily swap your logo, update the tagline, and fine‑tune colors for the background, flare and highlights to match your identity. Perfect for YouTube, social, and presentations where a bold, polished logo reveal sets the tone.