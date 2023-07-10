Architect Ident - Post

Bring your brand to life with a precise, architectural logo reveal. This minimal 3D ident constructs your mark over graph paper with technical lines, measurements and a glossy finish, making it ideal for clean intros or outros. Add your logo and a tagline to create a refined opener that suits architecture, engineering, product design, or any brand that values precision and clarity. With smooth motion, lens-flare accents, and a polished reveal, your identity becomes the focal point—professional, modern, and memorable.