Architect Reveal - Square
00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.5Kexports
Reveal your brand with a refined 3D blueprint logo animation. Clean drafting grids, technical arcs and precise linework assemble into a solid extruded mark with a smooth, professional finish. Ideal for architecture, engineering, construction and design—use it as an intro or outro to elevate your identity. Tweak colors, sizing and tagline to match your brand and deliver a crisp, modern logo reveal that feels engineered and dependable.
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