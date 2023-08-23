Blazing Collision - Post

Set your brand ablaze with a high-impact logo animation. Two fiery streams collide into an explosive burst, revealing your mark amid cinematic lens flares, glitch artifacts and drifting particles. The sequence settles on a clean, centered logo and optional tagline, perfect for intros or outros. Easily fine‑tune fire and lighting colors, adjust flare intensity and reflection, and keep your branding consistent. Built for attention, this design blends heat, energy, and digital distortion into a bold, memorable reveal that works across formats and platforms.