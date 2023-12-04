Bright Contour Reveal

Launch your brand with a high-energy neon logo reveal. This futuristic intro/outro flies through glowing light tunnels that form your logo’s contours before a glossy reflection sweep seals the moment. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity. Perfect for YouTube intros, social bumps, and branded stingers, the design blends vibrant gradients, luminous edge outlines, and crisp digital polish. Deliver a memorable first impression or a clean sign-off with effortless setup and strong visual impact.