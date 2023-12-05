Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Bright Contour Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Bright Contour Reveal - Vertical

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Futuristic
429exports
rating
Launch your brand with a high-energy neon logo reveal. This futuristic intro/outro flies through glowing light tunnels that form your logo’s contours before a glossy reflection sweep seals the moment. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity. Perfect for YouTube intros, social bumps, and branded stingers, the design blends vibrant gradients, luminous edge outlines, and crisp digital polish. Deliver a memorable first impression or a clean sign-off with effortless setup and strong visual impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us