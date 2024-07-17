5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with a flash of brilliance using the Bright Glitch Flash template. As your logo bursts onto the screen with a striking lens flare and electric glitches, excitement builds. Beneath, your tagline emerges with its own charged effect, cementing your message. With customization for logos, fonts, and colors, this video captures the impact your brand deserves.
