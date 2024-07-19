5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Illuminate your brand’s identity with our Bright Light Streaks template, which brings your logo to life. A dance of glowing light traces the contours of your logo, culminating in a brilliant burst of rays that commands attention. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors, and share your story in glory as the glossy reflection makes an indelible mark on the viewer’s mind.
Available formats
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of Mr.Rabbit