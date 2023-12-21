Bright Rings Reveal - Square

Showcase your brand with a luminous logo animation built from glowing concentric rings. This minimal, elegant ident uses smooth radial builds, subtle rotation, and a glossy reflection sweep for a polished finish. Customize background and element colors, keep your original logo colors or switch to a custom tint, and add a short tagline for extra clarity. Perfect as an intro or outro, it draws attention instantly and settles on a clean logo hold. An ideal choice for sleek, modern branding across platforms and content types.