8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the limelight with the City Walk Neon template. Amidst a bustling city street, your logo blinks to life on a dusky brick wall, capturing the essence of urban vibrancy. Just when the rainy cityscape has caught your audience's eye, your tagline illuminates, leaving an indelible mark. Perfect for brand intros or innovative content closers, it's ready to transform your message into a neon spectacle.
