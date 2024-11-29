en
English
en
City Walk Neon - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Rain
Liquid
Urban
Neon
Wall
Retro
Light
Minimalist
Full HD
City Walk Neon - Vertical
00:00/00:08
Mr.Rabbit profile image
Created by Mr.Rabbit
21exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the limelight with the City Walk Neon template. Amidst a bustling city street, your logo blinks to life on a dusky brick wall, capturing the essence of urban vibrancy. Just when the rainy cityscape has caught your audience's eye, your tagline illuminates, leaving an indelible mark. Perfect for brand intros or innovative content closers, it's ready to transform your message into a neon spectacle.
Themes (6)
