7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Embrace the sleek sophistication of our Clean 3D Pixels template as your logo takes center stage, emerging from a pixelated dance into a glossy 3D spectacle. With room for customization in logo, tagline, and brand colors, this template transforms standard reveals into a memorable experience. Perfect for professionals aiming to showcase their brand with a polished, ready-to-publish video.
Available formats
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of Mr.Rabbit