Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Color Ripples Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Clean Color Ripples Logo Reveal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Ripple rings
19.8Kexports
rating
Reveal your brand with a crisp, minimal logo animation built around smooth color ripple rings. A subtle RGB split and gentle lens flare add polish while keeping the focus on your mark. Tailor the scene with editable background and reveal colors, adjust outline width, and choose whether to keep original brand hues. Add your tagline and pick a font to finish the look. Perfect for clean intros, outros, and idents where clarity and elegance matter.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
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YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us