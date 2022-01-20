Clean Color Ripples Logo Reveal
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
19.8Kexports
Reveal your brand with a crisp, minimal logo animation built around smooth color ripple rings. A subtle RGB split and gentle lens flare add polish while keeping the focus on your mark. Tailor the scene with editable background and reveal colors, adjust outline width, and choose whether to keep original brand hues. Add your tagline and pick a font to finish the look. Perfect for clean intros, outros, and idents where clarity and elegance matter.
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