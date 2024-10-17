Clean Cubes Ident - Square

7 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Witness your brand come to life with our dynamic Clean Cubes Ident template that stacks your logo in a sleek, extruded style. The systematic reveal from the bottom to the top is mindfully crafted to keep viewers glued to the screen. Perfect for YouTube intros or presentation openers, it's easy to customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a look that's distinctively yours.
Available formats
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of Mr.Rabbit