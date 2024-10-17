en
Clean Cubes Ident - Vertical

Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Cube
Grid
Corporate
Flare
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Mr.Rabbit profile image
Created by Mr.Rabbit
16exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Witness your brand come to life with our dynamic Clean Cubes Ident template that stacks your logo in a sleek, extruded style. The systematic reveal from the bottom to the top is mindfully crafted to keep viewers glued to the screen. Perfect for YouTube intros or presentation openers, it's easy to customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a look that's distinctively yours.
Themes (6)
Original
Original
Edit
Green Logo
Green Logo
Edit
Purple Logo
Purple Logo
Edit
Red Logo
Red Logo
Edit
Orange Logo
Orange Logo
Edit
Dark Logo
Dark Logo
Edit
