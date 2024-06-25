en
Clean Edge Extrusion

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Gloss
Camera
Grid
Paper
Outline
3D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Clean Edge Extrusion - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Mr.Rabbit profile image
Created by Mr.Rabbit
30exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Craft a sleek and professional introduction with our Clean Edge Extrusion template. This template showcases a meticulous logo construction on a graph paper stage. As the logo assembles, it is dramatically overlaid with its twin, culminating in a glossy highlight that captivates the viewer. Tailor the moment to your brand with customizable options for fonts and colors, ensuring your message shines through elegantly on multiscreen.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
