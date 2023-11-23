Clean Extrusion Logo

Create a sleek brand moment with a minimal 3D logo animation. Your mark elegantly assembles from layered extrusions, traced by precision edge lines, then finishes with a refined glossy reflection. Subtle lens flare and a dot‑grid accent add polish without clutter. Perfect for intros, outros, channel idents, and product branding. Customize colors, materials, and tagline to match your identity and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Deliver a clean, modern ident that feels premium and timeless in just a few clicks.