Clean Light Rays - Post

Make a powerful first impression with a glowing logo reveal that assembles in 3D and explodes with long, luminous light rays. This polished animation pairs neon gradients, lens flares, and smooth motion for a sleek, modern identity. Ideal for intros and outros, it spotlights your mark and secondary text on a clean, dark stage so your brand shines. Tweak colors, logo and tagline to match your style and deliver a high-impact, professional opener in minutes.