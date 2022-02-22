Clean Ripples Corporate Logo
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
17.3Kexports
Reveal your brand with a refined, minimalist logo animation built around gentle ripple rings, soft lens flares, and subtle depth. The clean, centered layout puts your mark first, while smooth 3D motion and tasteful shadows add polish. Easily add a tagline, adjust colors, and achieve a sleek, professional look for any channel. Ideal for intros and outros, this design fits a wide range of platforms and feels right at home with modern, corporate, and creative brands alike.
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