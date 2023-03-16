Clean Twist Reveal

Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean, minimalist 3D logo reveal. A luminous ribbon sweeps in with fluid motion, subtle gradient color and glossy reflection sweeps to unveil your mark and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this elegant logo animation focuses attention on your brand while keeping visuals refined and modern. Customize background, logo and tagline styling to match your identity, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you want a simple, sophisticated, and memorable brand moment, this template makes it effortless.