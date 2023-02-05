Color Extrusion Reveal

Make your branding unforgettable with a vibrant 3D extrusion logo reveal. Clean grid aesthetics, fluent write-on strokes, and elegant camera moves build your mark into a sleek, dimensional centerpiece. This minimal yet energetic logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, and standalone idents. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your brand’s look. The refined, geometric style and glossy finish suit corporate, tech, and creative content alike. Deliver a polished, modern impression in seconds and elevate your videos with a bold, professional identity reveal.