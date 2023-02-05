Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Color Extrusion Reveal - Original - Poster image

Color Extrusion Reveal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Extrusion
8.7Kexports
rating
Make your branding unforgettable with a vibrant 3D extrusion logo reveal. Clean grid aesthetics, fluent write-on strokes, and elegant camera moves build your mark into a sleek, dimensional centerpiece. This minimal yet energetic logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, and standalone idents. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your brand’s look. The refined, geometric style and glossy finish suit corporate, tech, and creative content alike. Deliver a polished, modern impression in seconds and elevate your videos with a bold, professional identity reveal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Newest templates
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Contact Us