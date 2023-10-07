Concrete Thud Reveal - Square

Make an unforgettable entrance with a concrete-smashing logo reveal. This cinematic logo animation builds tension with etched cracks, then erupts into a dynamic shatter as dust and debris explode outward. A bold 3D logo emerges at center with subtle glitch accents and a gritty, industrial finish. Perfect for intros or outros, you can easily customize your logo, tagline and colors to match your brand. Designed for maximum impact across multiple aspect ratios, this template delivers a powerful, high-energy reveal that commands attention from the first frame.