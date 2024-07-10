Distorted Glitch Ident - Square

Introduce your brand with a high-energy twist using the Distorted Glitch Ident template. Watch as your logo takes center stage, shape-shifting amidst a storm of digital glitches. The chaos halts abruptly, revealing your sharp logo with a sleek, reflective glide. Instantly add your logo, tagline, and brand colors to craft a dynamic video. Perfect for use as an electrifying intro or a high-octane outro on any platform.