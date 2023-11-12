Electrify Glitch Reveal - Post

Ignite your brand with a fast, electric logo animation built for attention. A neon light streak charges into frame, glitch artifacts crackle, and lightning accents coalesce into a crisp logo, punctuated by cinematic lens flares and subtle camera shake. Perfect for intros and outros, this hi‑tech design blends neon glow, digital distortion, and energetic motion for maximum impact. Easily customize colors for the background and effects, drop in your logo, and add a tagline to complete the look. Deliver a powerful, modern ident that fits gaming, tech, and creative channels alike.