Electrify Shockwave Reveal

Ignite your brand with a high-voltage logo animation built around a massive shockwave. An electric charge streaks across a stormy sky, detonates into a burst of particles, and reveals your mark with crackling lightning and cinematic lens flares. The dark, neon-drenched look and glitch accents make this perfect for intros and outros when you need instant impact. Easily customize your logo and tagline, tweak colors to match your branding, and export for any platform. Ideal for tech, gaming, trailers, or anyone wanting a powerful, energetic identity hit.