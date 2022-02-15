Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Twist Corporate Logo - Original - Poster image

Elegant Twist Corporate Logo

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Elegant
Outro
9.7Kexports
rating
Reveal your brand with a refined, minimalist logo animation. A flowing ribbon twists into elegant, gradient waves that spotlight your mark with subtle lens flares and a glossy highlight sweep. Clean typography and a spacious layout keep the focus on your branding, with an optional tagline for extra detail. Ideal for corporate intros and outros, this template pairs smooth, fluid motion with a vibrant yet tasteful color treatment. Easily customize colors, logo scale, and shadow to match your identity, then render a polished, professional reveal that elevates your presence across channels.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us