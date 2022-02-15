Elegant Twist Corporate Logo

Reveal your brand with a refined, minimalist logo animation. A flowing ribbon twists into elegant, gradient waves that spotlight your mark with subtle lens flares and a glossy highlight sweep. Clean typography and a spacious layout keep the focus on your branding, with an optional tagline for extra detail. Ideal for corporate intros and outros, this template pairs smooth, fluid motion with a vibrant yet tasteful color treatment. Easily customize colors, logo scale, and shadow to match your identity, then render a polished, professional reveal that elevates your presence across channels.