Energy Logo Reveal - Square

Ignite your brand with a high-energy logo animation built for impact. This electric, glitch-driven ident combines neon glow, lens flares, light rays and RGB split effects to reveal your mark with power. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a centered composition and bold, cinematic hits that command attention. Easily customize your logo, tagline and colors to match your identity across widescreen, vertical and square formats. If you need a fast, modern, tech-leaning opener that crackles with energy, this template delivers a striking, memorable reveal.