Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Energy Logo Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Energy Logo Reveal - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glitch
Outro
Digital
3Kexports
rating
Ignite your brand with a high-energy logo animation built for impact. This electric, glitch-driven ident combines neon glow, lens flares, light rays and RGB split effects to reveal your mark with power. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a centered composition and bold, cinematic hits that command attention. Easily customize your logo, tagline and colors to match your identity across widescreen, vertical and square formats. If you need a fast, modern, tech-leaning opener that crackles with energy, this template delivers a striking, memorable reveal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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