Explosion Reveal - Square

Make an unforgettable entrance with a cinematic logo reveal powered by a massive explosion. Fiery blasts, dramatic smoke, lens flares, and a reflective floor create an epic, high-contrast stage for your brand. Easily drop in your logo and tagline, tune fire and background colors, and set reflection intensity to match your identity. Optimized for intros and outros across multiple aspect ratios, this design delivers instant impact for YouTube, social, promos, and more.