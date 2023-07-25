Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Explosion Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Explosion Reveal - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Explosion
Cinematic
Outro
255exports
rating
Make an unforgettable entrance with a cinematic logo reveal powered by a massive explosion. Fiery blasts, dramatic smoke, lens flares, and a reflective floor create an epic, high-contrast stage for your brand. Easily drop in your logo and tagline, tune fire and background colors, and set reflection intensity to match your identity. Optimized for intros and outros across multiple aspect ratios, this design delivers instant impact for YouTube, social, promos, and more.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us