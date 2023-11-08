Fast Color Glitch Reveal - Post
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
52exports
Give your brand an electrifying entrance with a fast neon glitch logo reveal. Luminous light streaks, RGB distortions, and scanning bars build your logo with high-energy motion, then settle on a crisp tagline. Customize colors, logo, and text to match your identity. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect as a punchy intro or a clean outro across platforms. Bold, digital, and modern—this glitchy opener ensures instant impact and memorable branding.
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