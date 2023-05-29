Fast Colorful Glitch Reveal - Vertical

Ignite your brand with a fast, colorful glitch logo reveal. Dynamic channel splits, scanlines, and light sweeps build into a clean center logo with a glossy reflection. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick idents, it pairs a high‑energy digital style with a sleek final hold. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and intensity to match your branding. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this template delivers a modern, tech‑forward identity in seconds—ideal for creators, startups, and agencies that want maximum impact with minimal effort.